Bruno Fernandez declared Premier League's best after historic Man Utd campaign

Bruno Fernandes has been honored with the Player of the Season award for the 2026/27 season.

The 31-year-old Manchester United captain has posted eight goals in the net and equaled the record for most assists in a single campaign alongside Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne with 20.

Fernandez clinched the award for the first time in his career

The award comes for the first time in his career and he emerges as the first Man Utd player since Nemanja Matic, who won the award for the season 2010/11.

For the unversed Fernandez had already earned the FWA Footballer of the Year award and now added just another feather in his cap to end the wrap up the season on a historic note.

Fernandes has been instrumental in securing the Red Devils’ Champions League football.

Fernandes emerges victorious by defeating the title-winning Arsenal trio David Raya, Gabriel and Declan Rice win the award.

Other nominees in the race were Man City duo Erling Haaland, Antoine Semenyo, Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White and Brentford striker Igor Thiago.

Fernandes becomes the seventh player to clinch the award at United, joined by others on the list including Peter Schmeichel, Dwight Yorke, Ruud van Nistelroy, Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney.