Virgin River star Stewart McLean discovered dead as homicide probe begins

The missing Virgin River actor has been found dead as police have launched a homicide investigation.

A week into his disappearance, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced that they’re taking up the case as a suspected homicide.

The 45-year-old McLean who was often known by the nickname Stew McLean, was last spotted at his home in Lions Bay, British Columbia, Canada.

Virgin River actor went missing on May 15, after a disappearance report was filed with the Squamish RCMP on May 18, 2026.

The case is now being treated as a suspected homicide by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team that took over the case on Thursday, May 21.

The missing actor's remains were discovered one day after it was announced that the actor could potentially be a homicide victim.

The press release issued by the IHIT stated, “As the investigation continues to unfold, homicide investigators are working to collect and analyze evidence, review CCTV footage and conduct interviews to build a timeline of Mr. McLean’s activities prior to May 15, 2026.”

It added that McLean’s disappearance is “an isolated incident.”

The latest update arrived one day after investigators announced that McLean is believed to be the victim of a homicide.

McLean’s talent management agency, Lucas Talent Inc. Has confirmed McLean’s death by sharing a post on Facebook.

“It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved client, Stew McLean.”

The actor’s television credits include Virgin River, Murder in a Small Town, Happy Face, and Arrow.