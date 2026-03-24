Louis Tomlinson announces HOW DID WE GET HERE? world tour Australia dates

After delivering a stunning performance on How Did We Get Here? world tour opening night, Louis Tomlinson continued to delight fans with new tour dates announcement.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, March 23, the former One Direction unveiled the Australia tour dates.

In a joint post by Louis’ official headquarters and his personal account, the tour dates and venues are listed in bold yellow and orange text.

After wrapping up the European leg, the tour will head to Australia in October with stops in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane.

First show in Australia is scheduled on October 20, at the John Cain Arena in Melbourne, followed by a second concert on October 22 at the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney.

The third and final show will take place on October 24, at Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane.

The presale will start on Monday, March 30 before ending on the next day. General sale, meanwhile, will begin on Tuesday, March 31.

The delightful news came shortly after the Back To You singer finally kicked off his solo world tour on Monday, March 23, in Hamburg, Germany, at the Barclays Arena.