Louis Tomlinson shares first look from world tour opening night

Louis Tomlinson shared a glimpse of his How Did We Get Here? world tour’s opening night.

After building major fan anticipation, the former One Direction star finally kicked off his solo world tour on Monday, March 23, in Hamburg, Germany.

Shortly after, he took to his Instagram Stories to post the first photo from the opening night at the Barclays Arena.

The snapshot captured the Just Hold On singer at the center-stage, holding a microphone with both hands, silhouetted against a large, out-of-focus crowd in a stadium setting.

He sported a distinctive black and blue silk shirt featuring a liquid ripple or "Blue Galaxy" pattern, which appeared to be a Casablanca camp-collar shirt or a similar "Galaxy" design.

The What Makes You Beautiful vocalist paired the shirt with light-wash denim jeans.

A location tag at the bottom right confirms the venue and labels the event as "SHOW 1.”

According to fan reports from the night, the setlist for the opening show featured several songs from newly released album, including a performance of Lucid.

The 34-year-old singer also reportedly opened the show with the track Lemonade, which was accompanied by yellow confetti.

For the unversed, the tour supports Louis’ third solo studio album, How Did I Get Here?, released in January 2026, which debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart.