 
Geo News

Tommie Lee sparks romance rumors with Beyonce nephew, Julez

Daniel “Julez” J. Smith Jr. is 21-year-old son of Solange Knowles

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 24, 2026

Tommie Lee sparks romance rumors with Beyonce nephew, Julez
Tommie Lee sparks romance rumors with Beyonce nephew, Julez

Tommie Lee fueled speculation about a new romance after appearing in flirty videos with Daniel “Julez” J. Smith Jr., the 21-year-old son of Solange Knowles and nephew of Beyoncé.

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta alum, 41, was seen spending time with Julez in several clips that surfaced on social media March 23.

In one video, Lee called him “my baby” while riding on his back during a night out.

Tommie Lee sparks romance rumors with Beyonce nephew, Julez

“Typa s--- you do when you like somebody,” Julez teased, prompting Lee to gush, “So fine.”

Another repost from the same evening showed her holding onto his arm after the piggyback ride, laughing about their “crazy weekend.”

Tommie Lee sparks romance rumors with Beyonce nephew, Julez

Additional footage documented the pair inside a venue watching a contortionist perform, further fueling chatter about their relationship.

Julez, who has modeled internationally and walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week in 2025, recently spoke about growing up in the spotlight.

On a livestream, he recalled being judged by strangers since childhood, saying, “The first time I ever heard of myself in the media was when I was in seventh grade, and my mom posted this picture of me.

He continued, "I was dressed as LL Cool J. I had like this red jumpsuit, I was 13 at the time. Mind you, I had a girlfriend at the time. I went to school and my girlfriend showed me a picture that my mom posted."

"This is grown-ass adults who was calling me gay at what, 13?"

Lee, meanwhile, has long been a fixture on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, where her tumultuous personal life was often depicted.

She has spoken openly about her past arrests and even welcomed her first child while incarcerated, later describing the harrowing experience in a VH1 interview.

Louis Tomlinson shares first look from world tour opening night
Louis Tomlinson shares first look from world tour opening night
Madonna, Julia Garner just gave the internet nostalgia overload: Watch
Madonna, Julia Garner just gave the internet nostalgia overload: Watch
John Stamos' new tattoo has powerful meaning behind it
John Stamos' new tattoo has powerful meaning behind it
Ashley Tisdale shares heartfelt message as daughter Jupiter turns 5
Ashley Tisdale shares heartfelt message as daughter Jupiter turns 5
Paris Jackson called out by MJ estate over ‘Michael' biopic drama
Paris Jackson called out by MJ estate over ‘Michael' biopic drama
Orlando Bloom steps into new romance after high-profile split
Orlando Bloom steps into new romance after high-profile split
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard sparks outrage with controversial video
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard sparks outrage with controversial video
Ryan Gosling's sci-fi film takes over box office with record opening
Ryan Gosling's sci-fi film takes over box office with record opening