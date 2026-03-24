Tommie Lee sparks romance rumors with Beyonce nephew, Julez

Tommie Lee fueled speculation about a new romance after appearing in flirty videos with Daniel “Julez” J. Smith Jr., the 21-year-old son of Solange Knowles and nephew of Beyoncé.

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta alum, 41, was seen spending time with Julez in several clips that surfaced on social media March 23.

In one video, Lee called him “my baby” while riding on his back during a night out.

“Typa s--- you do when you like somebody,” Julez teased, prompting Lee to gush, “So fine.”

Another repost from the same evening showed her holding onto his arm after the piggyback ride, laughing about their “crazy weekend.”

Additional footage documented the pair inside a venue watching a contortionist perform, further fueling chatter about their relationship.

Julez, who has modeled internationally and walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week in 2025, recently spoke about growing up in the spotlight.

On a livestream, he recalled being judged by strangers since childhood, saying, “The first time I ever heard of myself in the media was when I was in seventh grade, and my mom posted this picture of me.

He continued, "I was dressed as LL Cool J. I had like this red jumpsuit, I was 13 at the time. Mind you, I had a girlfriend at the time. I went to school and my girlfriend showed me a picture that my mom posted."

"This is grown-ass adults who was calling me gay at what, 13?"

Lee, meanwhile, has long been a fixture on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, where her tumultuous personal life was often depicted.

She has spoken openly about her past arrests and even welcomed her first child while incarcerated, later describing the harrowing experience in a VH1 interview.