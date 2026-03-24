Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton spark buzz on Japan getaway

Spring break just got a very unexpected plus-one.

Kim Kardashian has taken over Tokyo with her kids – and quietly, Lewis Hamilton is part of the mix.

As per source, Kim is travelling with Saint, Chicago, and Psalm (North stayed back this time), alongside Khloé Kardashian and her little ones. It’s giving family vacation… with a plot twist.

Because yes – Hamilton is there too.

And apparently, he’s fitting right in. one insider summed it up: “He's just an easygoing guy with great energy. Her family likes him and Kim's very into him… It's more than just a casual connection.”

Not exactly subtle.

The rumoured couple had already been dropping hints – from a flirty “heart eye emoji” comment on Kim’s Vanity Fair Oscars Party post to globe-trotting meetups in Paris and Arizona.

And let’s not forget their appearance at Super Bowl LX.

“There's a comfort level there, because they've known each other for years,” another source shared. “Lewis is the first guy she's really into in a long time… She's excited about their romantic connection.”

Still, Kim’s pacing herself.

She’s “just taking things moment by moment and seeing where it goes.”

But one detail stands out, Hamilton makes her “feel safe, and she genuinely enjoys spending time with him.”

Tokyo trip, family approval, multiple sightings worldwide… casual? Not quite.

Looks like this story is just getting started.