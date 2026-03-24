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Adam Levine reveals song he sang to wife Behati Prinsloo at their wedding

Adam Levine recalls singing with Stevie Nicks at his wedding: 'I pinch myself sometimes'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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March 24, 2026

Adam Levine reveals song he sang to wife Behati Prinsloo at their wedding
Adam Levine reveals song he sang to wife Behati Prinsloo at their wedding

Adam Levine looked back on a very special moment from his wedding to Behati Prinsloo.

The Maroon 5 frontman recalled performing an emotional ballad alongside the iconic Stevie Knicks in front of his wife after exchanging vows in 2014.

He revealed they performed Yes, Nicks Leather and Lace, featuring Don Henley, released in 1981 on her debut solo album Bella Donna.

In a preview of the March 23 episode of The Voice: Battle of Champions, shared on YouTube by NBC, the 47-year-old musician raved over his teammates Drew Russell and Jared Shoemaker, following their rendition of the classic 1981 song.

After the pair finished their duet, Levine got nostalgic about the song as he shared his feedback on the performance.

"This song, to me, is just a heavyweight champion of songs in my life," the lead vocalist of the Grammy-winning pop-rock singer said. "Like, I sang this song with Stevie Nicks to my wife at our wedding, you know what I mean?"

After fellow Voice coach Kelly Clarkson exclaimed in surprise, "What?!" he pinched his arm saying, "I did. That happened. It really happened. I think it really happened — I pinch myself sometimes."

For the unversed, Levine and Prinsloo tied the knot at Flora Farms in San José del Cabo, Mexico, on July 19, 2014 after getting engaged in 2013.

They became parents after the arrival of their daughter Dusty Rose in September 2016.

The family grew as they welcomed another daughter Gio Grace in February 2018 and a son (whose name they have not shared publicly) in January 2023.

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