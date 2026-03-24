Perez Hilton opens up about 21-day hospital stay after health scare

Perez Hilton, celebrity blogger, shared the painful details behind his recent three-week hospitalization.

He called it both “the worst and best thing that’s ever happened” to him.

In a video posted to YouTube, Hilton explained that after battling the flu, he began taking medication without food, a habit he admitted he’d always had.

The decision proved dangerous.

The medication severely damaged his stomach and intestines, leading to an ulcer, a perforation, and sepsis.

“The first few days were a lot of pain and constant tests,” Hilton recalled.

Doctors eventually performed laparoscopic surgery, using cameras to locate the perforation and clear out infection.

His recovery was complicated by additional infections, lung drainage, and heart issues.

The 48-year-old author of The Boy With Pink Hair said it took two weeks before he could eat normally again.

“It was such a slow process,” he shared, describing the final week in the hospital as “hell.”

Now home, Hilton continues treatment through a PICC line and is focused on rest, health, and family.

He described an emotional reunion with his children Mario (13), Mia (10) and Mayte (8), “…we had the biggest, most cathartic group hug… and tears and tears and tears.”

Hilton hopes his ordeal serves as a cautionary tale.

“Take medication with food... Don’t end up like me in the hospital for 21 days,” he urged fans.

The experience, he added, has inspired him to prioritize sleep, wellness and time with his family.