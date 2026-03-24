Nicole Kidman makes headlines with new romance after Keith Urban divorce

So… about that hand-holding moment.

When Nicole Kidman and Simon Baker casually linked hands on the red carpet, the internet did what it does best: spiral into full romance mode.

But insiders? They are calling it something else entirely – strategy.

“They’ve been famous way too long not to know exactly what that would do,” one insider said. “You don’t hold hands on a red carpet unless you want people talking.”

Mission accomplished.

Speculation blew up almost instantly, but sources insist this wasn’t some accidental, caught-in-the-moment PDA.

“If this were real, they’d be hiding it — not putting it on display,” the source added. “This was deliberate.”

And honestly, it worked.

The buzz has conveniently lined up with growing attention around their latest project (timing is everything). As per insiders, both stars are fully aware of how the game works – and they are playing it well.

“They’re enjoying it,” the insider revealed. “It’s harmless, it’s fun, and it keeps them in the headlines.”

Even Kidman’s inner circle is not buying into the romance narrative.

“Her kids are in on the joke,” the source said. “Everyone around her knows this isn’t some big love story.”

So what is it, then?

A little chemistry. A lot of experience. And just enough mystery to keep everyone clicking.

“This is two pros playing the publicity game,” the insider added. “And playing it very well.”