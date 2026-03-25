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Alan Jackson welcomes first granddaughter as he prepares to bid ‘goodbye'

Alan Jackson first spoke publicly about his diagnosis of Charcot Marie Tooth disease in 2021

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 25, 2026

Alan Jackson welcomes first granddaughter as he prepares to bid ‘goodbye&apos;

Alan Jackson is experiencing both joy and nostalgia as he enters a new stage of life.

The country music legend, 67, revealed that he and his wife Denise have become grandparents for the first time.

“Denise and I are thrilled to announce the birth of our first granddaughter Charlotte Ann (Charlie) Smith,” Jackson shared on Instagram. “Charlie joined our family on Feb 13. Proud parents are Mattie and Connor Smith.”

The baby girl, born to Jackson’s eldest daughter Mattie and her husband Connor, has already been described by the family as a “tiny pink blessing.”

She joins her older brother Wesley, making Jackson a grandfather of two.

This happy milestone comes as Jackson prepares for an emotional farewell.

After more than four decades of shaping country music with classics like Chattahoochee and Remember When, he is stepping away from the road.

His battle with Charcot Marie Tooth disease, a condition that affects nerves and balance, has made touring increasingly difficult.

Jackson first spoke publicly about his diagnosis in 2021 but continued performing so fans could share in a proper goodbye.

That journey will conclude on June 27, 2026, with one final show at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

The event, titled Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale, is expected to be a star-studded celebration of his career.

Explaining the choice of venue, Jackson said, “We just felt like we had to end it all where it all started,” pointing to Nashville as the heart of country music.

With more than 75 million records sold worldwide, Grammy wins, and Hall of Fame honors, Jackson’s legacy is secure.

Now, as he prepares for his last bow, he does so with a granddaughter in his arms, closing one chapter while opening another

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