Meghan Markle bold stance on royal title threat: 'Untouchable'

Meghan Markle bold stance on royal titles threat: 'Untouchable'

Meghan Markle's response to the growing discussions about her and Prince Harry's royal titles has been revealed, and it may not please people at the Palace.

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly at ease and peace as she believes the threats to strip the Sussexes of their titles are "empty."

According to Closer, "Meghan isn’t remotely worried about the Palace taking action against her or Harry; she genuinely believes they’re not in a position to start another war with her, mainly because they’re far too busy handling all the scandals they’re caught up in."

For the unversed, King Charles and Prince William are currently dealing with the negative outcome of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's alleged wrongdoings with Epstein.

The former Suits actress seemingly believes that the monarch and William won't start another messy battle with the Sussexes to avoid overshadowing their work.

"In her view, all this talk about stripping titles or shutting them down has never been anything more than an empty threat," an insider revealed.

Although she is calm and has a bold stance over the titles' threats, Meghan knows there are people inside the royal family who are eager to take stern action against her and Harry.

But, any action against them might backfire and create more "drama", which the royals are keen to avoid in recent times.

"Meghan knows this, and she's playing on it. That’s why she’s got no qualms about doing this faux-royal tour and anything else she might like," the source said about her back-to-back foreign tours.

According to the report, Meghan feels she and her partner are "untouchable" at the moment.