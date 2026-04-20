Prince William turns down Harry's plea: 'No more extra royals'

Prince William turns down Harry's offer: 'No more extra royals'

Prince William stepped back from following the major royal protocol, which means that Prince Harry's royal dream won't get fulfilled during his eldest brother's reign.

It is not hidden from anyone that the royal family's active working members are declining with each passing day.

Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, or even the Gloucesters, are all getting old.

In William's era, the only young royals will be his own children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

Royal expert Robert Hardman claimed that the Prince of Wales will accept the family as they are, which means no additional royals.

According to The Telegraph, he said, "I think it’s a crying shame that when William takes the throne, he and Catherine are effectively looking at quite a significant spell on their own, carrying the whole show."

Giving examples of current working royals and their ages, Robert said, "I think William’s view is that we’re all going to just have to accept things will be different. We can’t suddenly summon up extra royals."

The royal fans have to prepare themselves for the new normal, as per the royal commentator.

This means Prince Harry's wish to represent the royal family in any way and introduce his kids, Archie and Lilibet, to the royal roots will remain unfinished.