King Frederik leaves Queen Mary in tears after embarrassing moment

Queen Mary had put on a brave face just days after losing her father as she stepped out to support her mother-in-law, Queen Margrethe, on her 86th birthday.

Margrethe, who abdicated her throne in 2024, remains an important member of the family and still holds influence on her son King Frederick, according to sources.

Now, tensions appear to have erupted between Fredrick and his wife, after Mary was visibly seen holding back tears as Margrethe publicly snubbed her.

While posing for photos outside Fredensborg Castle, Margrethe’s dog makes an appearance with the group. Margrethe petted the dog and when Mary bent down to pet the dog, she was scolded by her mother-in-law.

“I don’t think this is the right time for that,” Margrethe said, via Hello!

Now sources have revealed that the incident has stirred some tensions between the royal couple. The awkward moment was recorded by cameras for the world to see and Mary was in distress afterwards.

“What’s upset Mary is Frederik didn’t stand up for her, even afterwards behind closed doors, and she knows he was cringing over his mother’s harsh words,” the source told Woman’s Day magazine.

“This isn’t the first time Margrethe’s come between them – Mary’s frustrations with Frederik’s inability to stand up to his mother are an ongoing theme.”

It didn't help that Mary was already grieving and she expected a little more compassion from her family during this sensitive time, especially her husband.