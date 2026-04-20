Sarah Ferguson speaks out over Beatrice, Eugenie troubles: 'Difficult'

Sarah Ferguson has made a big sacrifice for her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, despite their U-turn.

In 2025, Epstein files made it to the headlines, bringing negative spotlight on all those who were part of Jeffrey's circle, including King Charles' former sister-in-law.

Fergie called Epstein a "legend" and her "supreme friend" even after his crimes were exposed.

The moment King Charles took away every kind of royal perks from Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah was nowhere to be seen in the UK.

The only time she was photographed was at the christening ceremony of her granddaughter Athena.

Most recently, Sarah was spotted in Austria's chalet in the mountains.

Now, Fergie's cousin Martin Barrantes revealed when the former Duchess made a secret exit from the limelight.

In a conversation with the Daily Mail, he said, "I have spoken to her [and] can tell you that she just wants to protect her children and her grandchildren."

Sarah's disappearance from the media is reportedly for the well-being of her daughters.

Martin shared that he talked to Fergie three months ago, revealing that she is going through a "difficult moment."

It is also important to note that Beatrice and Eugenie have been maintaining a distance from their parents in order to save their royal roles, which was seen as a betrayal by many.