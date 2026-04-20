King Charles drops Harry, Meghan from Sandringham guest list in fresh blow

King Charles and other senior royals are not in hurry to make amends with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they are still trying to cope with the situation caused by the California-based couple.

According to a new report, the 77-year-old monrach has drawn a line with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, limiting contacts with the former working royals.

Prince Wiliam has seemingly succeeded to convince the King to stop disgrutled royals from exploiting their connection to the family.

The monarch has finally said no the Sussexes to Sandringham this summer, with an insider claiming their Australia tour proved a step too far.

The couple have reportedly been left off the guest list following their eyebrow-raising trip to Australia.

Samara Gill claims Harry’s relationship with the King and hier to the British throne will “never be the same again.”

During a paid appearance at the Interedge Summit in Melbourne, Harry delivered a series of deeply personal and pointed - remarks about his royal life.

Harry admitted he never wanted to be a working royal, linking his reluctance to the death of his mother, Princess Diana. His comments riased eyebrows among concerns.

Harry told the crowd, "After my mum died, just before my 13th birthday, I was like, 'I don't want this job. I don't want this role' Wherever this is headed, I don't like it. It killed my mum, and I was very much against it."

He also said he wanted to be a better parent than his father, and credited therapy with helping him to "cleanse himself of the past".

The comments have reportedly not gone down well behind palace doors, particularly given recent suggestions Harry was open to repairing relations with his family.