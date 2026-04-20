Meghan Markle shares 'Welcome Home' moment after Australia tour

Meghan Markle shared a warm glimpse of life after their Australia trip on Sunday..

She posted short Instagram Stories celebrating the couple’s return home to California after a packed tour across Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney.

The footage showed a “Welcome Home” banner at their doorway, along with a cheerful spread of Australian souvenirs seemingly gathered for their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Her haul included Tim Tams, children’s books, colouring sets, stickers, candies, and handwritten notes.

Meghan could be seen sampling a Tim Tam as she moved the camera across the gifts, while Prince Harry appeared briefly in the background during the relaxed homecoming moment.

The Duchess also posted her highlights of the tour writing: "Australia, you have our hearts."

The couple’s Australian visit, which ran from April 14 to 19, combined public engagements with private and philanthropic work across three cities.