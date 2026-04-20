Meghan Markle responds to trolls with love anthem for Harry

Meghan claps back at trolls with love anthem for Harry

Meghan Markle never fails to hit back at trolls with a smart move that soon becomes the talk of the town.

Soon after returning to Archie and Lilibet in Montecito after concluding her four-day visit to Australia with Harry, the Duchess shared a post explaining her feelings about the trip.

However, she chose a very meaningful song, known as a love anthem, to play in the background of the footage she released on her official Instagram account.

The song, 'Love Is in the Air' by John Paul Young, seems to be a befitting response to haters in the language she knows the best.

Every lyric appears as a quiet revolt against a world that tries to exploit their silence as a fracture. It says the same thing her smile has said for years, "you can dissect us, doubt us, drown us in headlines, and still, I choose him."

The move might not be a clapback, but that's truly a conviction. She tries to tell everyone that hate is noisy, but love is relentless.

Undoudedly, real power isn’t in proving people wrong. It’s in loving so loudly that the noise becomes irrelevant.

She took a wise step to choose melody to give the world a masterclass in unbothered grace. She did not give into the pressure and harmonised with her husband instead.

Her telling move even reminds all that the most devastating answer to hate isn’t anger. She answered with a song. And the song won.

-- 'Love is in the air, everywhere I look around

-- Love is in the air, every sight and every sound…'

The song became a worldwide hit in 1978, reaching Top 10 in the US, UK, and Australia. It’s often used in movies, weddings, and romantic scenes.

The song was later featured in the film Strictly Ballroom, helping revive its popularity.

Meghan returned home to a joyful family welcome from her children Archie and Lilibet on Sunday, 19, 2026.