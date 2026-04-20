 
Geo News

Meghan Markle shares good news amid UK return talks: 'Arriving soon'

Meghan Markle excites fans with delightful update upon returning to Montecito

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 20, 2026

Meghan Markle shares good news amid UK return talks: &apos;Arriving soon&apos;
Meghan Markle shares good news amid UK return talks: 'Arriving soon'

Meghan Markle issued a delightful update as she and Prince Harry returned to Montecito after wrapping up a successful Australia tour.

The Duchess of Sussex is set to mark a big day 'soon' amid the growing talks surrounding her and Harry's UK comeback.

On the official Instagram of As Ever, Meghan's lifestyle brand, her team disclosed that a new launch is on the way to celebrate Mother's Day.

The shared photo showcased pieces of chocolate, on which the initials 'As Ever' were written.

"A few things, made to be gifted or shared. Mother’s Day arrives soon. Set your reminder. Launching April 22 on the " As Ever" website, the caption reads.

It is worth noting that Meghan shared some good news about a special arrival ahead of the Sussexes' potential return to mark the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

However, there is no confirmation made by a spokesperson of Harry and Meghan. 

Buckingham Palace confirms Anna Keay granted rare access to royal archives
Buckingham Palace confirms Anna Keay granted rare access to royal archives
Meghan Markle and Harry appear 'on edge' during crowded museum arrival
Meghan Markle and Harry appear 'on edge' during crowded museum arrival
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's little-known photo project with Harry resurfaces
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's little-known photo project with Harry resurfaces
Princess Anne revisits Queen's tree before enjoying evening music
Princess Anne revisits Queen's tree before enjoying evening music
Lady Pamela Hicks marks 97th birthday with sweet 'wedding napkins' video
Lady Pamela Hicks marks 97th birthday with sweet 'wedding napkins'
Beatrice, Eugenie secure royal spot as Fergie senses betrayal: Details
Beatrice, Eugenie secure royal spot as Fergie senses betrayal: Details
King Charles confirms new honour for Princess Anne in special update
King Charles confirms new honour for Princess Anne in special update
Sarah Ferguson reaction to Andrew arrest: 'Grave situation'
Sarah Ferguson reaction to Andrew arrest: 'Grave situation'