Meghan Markle shares good news amid UK return talks: 'Arriving soon'

Meghan Markle issued a delightful update as she and Prince Harry returned to Montecito after wrapping up a successful Australia tour.

The Duchess of Sussex is set to mark a big day 'soon' amid the growing talks surrounding her and Harry's UK comeback.

On the official Instagram of As Ever, Meghan's lifestyle brand, her team disclosed that a new launch is on the way to celebrate Mother's Day.

The shared photo showcased pieces of chocolate, on which the initials 'As Ever' were written.

"A few things, made to be gifted or shared. Mother’s Day arrives soon. Set your reminder. Launching April 22 on the " As Ever" website, the caption reads.

It is worth noting that Meghan shared some good news about a special arrival ahead of the Sussexes' potential return to mark the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

However, there is no confirmation made by a spokesperson of Harry and Meghan.