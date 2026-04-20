Andrew ‘secret' bargaining chip in Epstein investigation: Shocking details

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor may have been exiled from the royal fold but it appears that he holds some influence, which has made the British Government nervous.

Amid the ongoing investigation into the Epstein files released by the US Department of Justice, the disgraced brother of King Charles was asked to testify in front of the FBI.

Even though Andrew was arrested by the Thames Valley Police on suspicion of misconduct in public office and held for 11 hours in February, there is still no confirmation on whether the ex-prince would appear in front of the FBI to answer questions about the harrowing allegations.

It appears that the UK government believes that someone ‘powerful’ is protecting Andrew which is why there a possibility of a messy lawsuit from the exiled former Duke of York, according to a report by The Sun.

Andrew has repeatedly refused attend a voluntary interview as his lawyers claimed he would not fly to the States and will only give a signed written statement. The DOJ sent a formal demand to the UK Home Office.

However, in a shocking turn of events it appears that there was a looming lawsuit that UK Home Office had no interest in getting tangled in. In emails uncovered in the Epstein files, they expressed Andrew’s lawyers from the Blackfords law firm would “file a judicial review action”.

“In that action, they believe Blackfords will claim that the Home Office failed to follow its internal guidelines on reserving MLA assistance to those instances in which voluntary cooperation is not possible.”

The US was left baffled by the response as they said that, “All we want to do is ask some questions”.

Who is protecting Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in Epstein case?

Geoffrey Berman, US Attorney who led the investigation into Epstein in New York, has revealed that they got “absolutely nowhere” with the investigation and claimed that “someone” was protecting Andrew.

Andrew’s lawyer Gary Bloxsome had said that his client was being accused of zero co-operation” by US prosecutors. He added that they are only using Andrew to “gather publicity for Mr Geoffrey S. Berman, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York”.

“In England, prosecutors and investigators try to make sure that the investigation and trial of serious criminal cases take place in court and not in press conferences or publicity battles.”

He pointed out that Andrew was being treated like “suspect” rather than a “witness”.

“When we complained about the way the Duke (and we) had been treated by the DOJ, you refused to apologise and you have now also gone back on your promise that any arrangements for the interview will be confidential,” the email read. “We cannot advise the Duke to speak to prosecutors who cannot be trusted to deal with him fairly nor to treat what he says or does confidentially.”