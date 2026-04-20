Queen Camilla steps up for King as latest controversy threatens peace

Queen Camilla is taking over an important task for King Charles as pressure builds for the monarch to bring good news amid UK-US tensions.

The royal couple is expected to fly to United States next week for an official State Visit at the invitation of President Trump, who is currently in tussle with the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmar.

It is a risky situation for the royals, especially the monarch who is still stabilising his very young reign along with his cancer treatment. There is a lot of controversy surrounding Trump and his approach to conflict. The UK PM is strictly opposed to Trump’s strategy which is a new challenge for the UK and its diplomatic ties with the US.

Given that Charles holds a special favour of Trump, there is a massive expectation that this coming visit would help ease the tensions otherwise the peace could be further disrupted.

In this circumstance, Camilla will be taking a special role next to her husband to offer her support in this tough time.

“It’s very hard not to think that privately, King Charles is probably dreading this visit,” royal expert Duncan Larcombe told The Mirror. “Trump is bamboozled by the royal family, that’s for certain, but whether the feeling is mutual or not, I think we can probably draw our own conclusions.”

He added that with the royal tours, Charles feels more at ease and confident with his wife next to him.

“Camilla definitely seems to have a calming influence on him. I think it's good that she’s going to America with him, definitely.”

Trump is “most unpredictable” and Charles would want to focus on some traditional royal soft-diplomacy rather than getting embroiled even more drama. He is must also be worried about facing an embarrassing situation at the world stage, hence, Camilla being his anchor would help with his resolve.