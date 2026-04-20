Buckingham Palace issues King Charles update ahead of key event

King Charles' office shared a major update about the monarch ahead of the royal family's reunion for a special celebration.

Buckingham Palace released a still from the most-awaited speech of the monarch, which will be released on Queen Elizabeth II's 100th birthday.

In the new photo, the King seems emotional as he remembers the services of his late mother.

The heartwarming message was filmed at the late Queen's favourite residence, Balmoral Castle.

King Charles was seen standing in the library of the castle, wearing a grey suit and a matching tie.

On April 21, the full video will be released to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Queen Elizabeth II, as per Express.

Other meaningful engagements have also been planned. Like, the King and Queen Camilla, alongside other family members, will be at Queen Elizabeth Memorial at the British Museum.

Later, a reception is also set to be held at the Palace, which will reportedly be attended by Prince William and Princess Kate as well.