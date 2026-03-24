Olivia Rodrigo's concert becomes turning point in cancer battle

Olivia Rodrigo is getting a lot of love online after a fan shared a very emotional story about her concert.

The fan said that the singer indirectly helped save her aunt’s life.

The concert took place in the Philippines and had special purpose and all tickets were sold at one fixed price.

However, the money went to a non profit that gives free cervical cancer screenings to women as the idea was to help people get tested early, especially those who may not have access to proper healthcare.

In a viral post, the fan explained what happened. “I've always been such a huge Olivia fan but she inadvertently saved my family's life!

Her Philippines concert tickets were priced at a flat rate and there my aunt learned about Jhpiego, a woman's health non profit Olivia was donation all net proceeds towards”.

She added, “My aunt was able to get a free cervical cancer screening through the non-profit and they caught it soon enough for her life to be saved”.

The story did not end there. “Two days after the concert they had a HPV vaccination drive at my niece's elementary school as well”.

People are now praising Olivia, saying that her concert did more than entertain as it helped change someone’s life in the most real way.