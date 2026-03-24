Travis Kelce has sweet reaction to Taylor Swift's picture: 'Hey Sweetie'

The Kansas City Chiefs star has credited Swift for encouraging him to return for his 14th NFL season

Travis Kelce had one person on his mind before making it official.

Moments before signing his new contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL star gave a sweet nod to fiancée Taylor Swift in a behind-the-scenes video.

Walking through Arrowhead Stadium on March 23, Kelce was heard saying, “Home sweet home!” as he passed framed photos of major concerts held at the venue. When he spotted an image from Swift’s Eras Tour stop, he paused, waved, and appeared to say, “Hey sweetie, how are you?”

The sweet moment came as the New Heights host signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the Chiefs and locked in his return for a 14th NFL season — a decision that Swift helped him make.

“We share the same love for what we do, and we've had this...desire,” he said earlier this month on The Pat McAfee Show. “I'm still in love with this game... I still love going to work, putting on the pads, grinding it out and just playing the game, you know.”

“And I think my best opportunity was playing for the Chiefs yet again,” he added, “I can't wait to get back in the building.”