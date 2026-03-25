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Niall Horan unveils dates for 'Dinner Party' tour 1st leg: 'First of many'

The former One Direction star promises 'things are just getting started' as he confirms 'Dinner Party Live on Tour'

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 25, 2026

Niall Horan unveils dates for &apos;Dinner Party&apos; tour 1st leg: &apos;First of many&apos;
Horan is preparing to embark on his next tour in support of his upcoming fourth studio album

Niall Horan is hitting the road this fall.

On Tuesday, March 24, the former One Direction star officially announced the dates for the first leg of his Dinner Party Live on Tour, comprising stops in Ireland, UK and Europe.

“IRELAND, UK & EUROPE, you’re first up for Dinner Party Live on Tour!” Horan, 32, wrote on Instagram, noting that those who pre-save his upcoming album, Dinner Party, will get access to next Tuesday’s presale on his website.

“i cannot wait to see you all soon,” Horan continued. “this album was written with the live experience in mind and i’ve been itching to get back out on the road pretty much since the last tour wrapped. truly nothing better than looking out from stage and seeing all your beautiful faces.”

The 22-stop first leg of the tour kicks off in Birmingham on September 22 and ends in Belfast on November 15.

Promising many more dates to follow, Horan said, “this is the first of many legs of the tour so stay tuned in the coming months for more dates. things are just getting started!”

Here is the full list of dates and stops for Niall Horan's Dinner Party Live on Tour:

  • 22 Sep — Birmingham
  • 23 Sep — Newcastle
  • 25 Sep — Manchester
  • 28 Sep — Glasgow
  • 29 Sep — Sheffield
  • 02 Oct — London
  • 07 Oct — Hamburg
  • 08 Oct — Berlin
  • 10 Oct — Copenhagen
  • 13 Oct — Cologne
  • 15 Oct — Amsterdam
  • 16 Oct — Amsterdam
  • 25 Oct — Barcelona
  • 28 Oct — Milan
  • 31 Oct — Munich
  • 03 Nov — Krakow
  • 05 Nov — Paris
  • 09 Nov — Dublin
  • 15 Nov — Belfast
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