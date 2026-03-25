Jay-Z shares why he chose Bad Bunny for Super Bowl 2026

Jay-Z has broken his silence on one of the more politically charged decisions of his tenure running Roc Nation's Super Bowl halftime show, defending his choice of Bad Bunny as the 2026 headliner and pushing back on the backlash it generated.

Speaking to GQ in his first cover story in nearly a decade, the rap mogul was unapologetic about the selection, which drew criticism from some right-wing figures including President Trump.

For Jay-Z, the logic was straightforward.

"I think everyone should experience music in its totality. For a lot of years, only one side of music was represented. We had the opportunity to create a more balanced picture of what popular music is today. These are the biggest artists in the world," he said.

"I didn't pick some indie artist from Portland. This is the most-streamed artist globally. It's like, 'Let's let him play,'" he said, before adding with a laugh: "It's Rihanna!"

The interview also gave Jay-Z the opportunity to reflect on his previous Super Bowl halftime pick, Kendrick Lamar, who performed in the midst of his high-profile feud with Drake.

Lamar's selection had been controversial for two reasons: he was the first solo rap headliner, and the beef with Drake was at its most intense.

Jay-Z acknowledged the toll that kind of public conflict can take.

"We love the excitement and the sparring, but in this day and age there's so much negative stuff that comes with it that you almost wish it didn't happen," he said.

"It's too far. It's bringing people's kids into it. I don't like that."

He drew a contrast with an earlier era of rap rivalry, when battles were more contained.

"Back then, you had the battle, it was fun, and you moved on. Now, I don't know if it can hold up with the technology we have."

Despite the noise surrounding the feud, Jay-Z said his decision to pick Lamar had nothing to do with any of it.

"I chose the guy who was havicng a monster year. It was the right choice. What do I care about those two guys battling? What's that got to do with me? Have at it. People drag everyone into it, like there's some conspiracy to undermine Drake. It's like, what the f*ck? I'm Jay-Z!"

Lamar went on to deliver what was widely regarded as one of the most acclaimed Super Bowl halftime performances in recent memory, with his track Not Like Us becoming the defining anthem of the feud.