‘Heated Rivalry' teases fiery new dynamic between Ilya and Hayden

Jacob Tierney has already started thinking about what’s coming next in Heated Rivalry and it looks like season 2 is going to bring a lot more than just romance.

While fans are excited to see Shane and Ilya’s relationship grow, the creator says that there’s another “dynamic he personally cannot wait to explore.”

The filmmaker shared that the connection between Ilya and Hayden is something he’s really looking forward to writing.

The two do not exactly get along very well and that is what makes it interesting.

Hayden, who is Shane’s close friend, struggles to see Ilya as anything more than a rival and because of that, their scenes are expected to be full of small fights, awkward energy and even some funny moments.

Tierney described their bond as having “endless antagonism” but in a way that feels charming.

In the next season, Ilya moves closer to Shane, which means he will be around Hayden and his family much more.

That is where things will get even more interesting and their constant back and forth may look tense but it will also show a softer side underneath.

Jacob also confirmed that a very sweet wedding scene from the book will be included, giving fans something emotional to look forward to as well.