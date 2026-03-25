Keith Urban gets new gig to ‘pay the bills’ after divorce

Keith Urban has reportedly taken on a cruise ship performance to help cover costs following his high-profile divorce from Nicole Kidman, the kind of booking, sources say, he would never have considered during their 19-year marriage.

The country star performed at the Top Shelf Country Cruise, sailing from Florida to the Bahamas between 27 February and 6 March.

An insider told New Idea that the gig was very much a practical decision.

"Cruise ships are not exactly the dream gig, but they pay the bills — and it gives Keith something to focus on," the source said.

"It's the kind of gig that Keith would have turned his nose up at during his marriage to Nicole Kidman. He's trying to stay busy now that his divorce is finalised."

Urban, 58, has a reported net worth of $75 million, but those close to him have suggested that divorce lawyer fees may have put a dent in his cash flow.

With Kidman's reported net worth sitting at $250 million, the financial stakes of the split were considerable.

"When there's that much money involved in a split, the lawyers don't come cheap, regardless of the outcome," the source explained, adding that smaller bookings help keep things ticking over in the meantime.

Longer term, though, the picture is said to be more positive.

Urban is reportedly working on "exciting plans" for the second half of 2026, with the source saying he "has every intention of ending 2026 the exact opposite of how it started, on a total high."

Page Six confirmed in September that Urban and Kidman had separated after nearly two decades together.

Kidman filed for divorce the day after the news broke, citing irreconcilable differences.

The divorce was finalised in January, with both parties waiving rights to child and spousal support.

Kidman was approved as the primary residential parent for their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Kidman has spoken briefly about the situation, telling Variety earlier this month: "We are a family, and that's what we'll continue to be."