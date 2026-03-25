JoJo Siwa reveals inspiration behind upcoming single ‘Serendipity’

JoJo Siwa has confirmed that her upcoming single Serendipity is a love letter to her boyfriend Chris Hughes, and the title, she says, says it all.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE on the red carpet at the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special premiere on Monday, 23 March, the 22-year-old opened up about the track, which is due for release on 7 April.

"The inspiration behind that is my very sweet love Christopher," she said.

"Our lives connecting and meeting are like serendipity. It's my favorite word, so I had to write a song about it."

On what keeps the relationship working, Siwa was refreshingly simple about it. "I think that when it's meant to be, it is, and when it's meant to be, it'll be right," she said.

Siwa and Hughes, 33, first met while starring together on Celebrity Big Brother UK in April 2025.

By June, Siwa had confirmed they were an item. The relationship has been moving at pace ever since.

In December, Siwa joked in an interview with The Sun's Fabulous Magazine that if Hughes hadn't proposed within seven years, she might take matters into her own hands, to which Hughes said he would be "uncomfortable" being on the receiving end of a proposal rather than making one himself.

At Christmas, he got her a Cartier Love Ring, which she showed off in January.

Serendipity follows her most recent release I'm Still Dancin' and arrives as Siwa continues to build her next chapter in music.