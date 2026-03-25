 
Geo News

JoJo Siwa reveals inspiration behind upcoming single ‘Serendipity'

JoJo Siwa shares how title of upcoming single ‘Serendipity’ is her favourite

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 25, 2026

JoJo Siwa reveals inspiration behind upcoming single ‘Serendipity’
JoJo Siwa reveals inspiration behind upcoming single ‘Serendipity’

JoJo Siwa has confirmed that her upcoming single Serendipity is a love letter to her boyfriend Chris Hughes, and the title, she says, says it all.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE on the red carpet at the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special premiere on Monday, 23 March, the 22-year-old opened up about the track, which is due for release on 7 April. 

"The inspiration behind that is my very sweet love Christopher," she said.

"Our lives connecting and meeting are like serendipity. It's my favorite word, so I had to write a song about it."

On what keeps the relationship working, Siwa was refreshingly simple about it. "I think that when it's meant to be, it is, and when it's meant to be, it'll be right," she said.

Siwa and Hughes, 33, first met while starring together on Celebrity Big Brother UK in April 2025. 

By June, Siwa had confirmed they were an item. The relationship has been moving at pace ever since. 

In December, Siwa joked in an interview with The Sun's Fabulous Magazine that if Hughes hadn't proposed within seven years, she might take matters into her own hands, to which Hughes said he would be "uncomfortable" being on the receiving end of a proposal rather than making one himself. 

At Christmas, he got her a Cartier Love Ring, which she showed off in January. 

Serendipity follows her most recent release I'm Still Dancin' and arrives as Siwa continues to build her next chapter in music.

Keith Urban gets new gig to ‘pay the bills' after divorce
Keith Urban gets new gig to ‘pay the bills' after divorce
‘Heated Rivalry' teases fiery new dynamic between Ilya and Hayden
‘Heated Rivalry' teases fiery new dynamic between Ilya and Hayden
Jeremy Renner reveals new recovery therapy 3 years after snowplow accident
Jeremy Renner reveals new recovery therapy 3 years after snowplow accident
Jay Z reveals emotional toll behind decision to fight lawsuit
Jay Z reveals emotional toll behind decision to fight lawsuit
Niall Horan unveils dates for 'Dinner Party' tour 1st leg: 'First of many'
Niall Horan unveils dates for 'Dinner Party' tour 1st leg: 'First of many'
Travis Kelce has sweet reaction to Taylor Swift's picture: 'Hey Sweetie'
Travis Kelce has sweet reaction to Taylor Swift's picture: 'Hey Sweetie'
Victoria Beckham makes desperate plea to bring Brooklyn back: 'Heartbreaking'
Victoria Beckham makes desperate plea to bring Brooklyn back: 'Heartbreaking'
Jennifer Lopez makes cheeky dig at ex-husband Ben Affleck mid-concert
Jennifer Lopez makes cheeky dig at ex-husband Ben Affleck mid-concert