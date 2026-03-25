Miley Cyrus takes jab at ‘weird' Alex Cooper

Miley Cyrus had some fun at Alex Cooper's expense at the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special premiere, calling out her neighbour and host for playing dumb about where she lives.

Speaking to fans at Hollywood's Sunset Gower Studios on Monday night, Cyrus, 33, delivered the playful jab with a grin.

"Alex being a superfan, kinda creepy, she's also my neighbour, which is also creepy," she began.

"She got money, and then she moved next door to me, so there was no other host." She then recalled Cooper's supposedly surprised reaction upon arriving at her home.

"Yeah, it was weird. She's like, 'Oh my god, you live here?' She interviewed me at my house five years ago, you know damn well where I live!"

The crowd laughed and cheered, and Cyrus followed it up with genuine warmth, thanking Cooper, 31, for hosting and for being "so insanely dedicated to Hannah Montana."

That dedication clearly shaped the entire special.

Cyrus told Variety in an interview published on 18 March that Cooper brought something to the project that she couldn't have managed alone.

"She understands Hannah in a way that I couldn't," she said. "I never got to experience Hannah being crazy in the pit with other kids."

Cooper helped organise the set, the music and even arranged a cameo from Selena Gomez. "I love Selena, but I didn't know how much our friendship meant to the fans," Cyrus admitted.

The Disney+ special was officially announced on 17 February.

While Hannah Montana alumni Emily Osment and Mitchel Musso were unable to attend, both took to social media on premiere night to share fond memories of the show.

The Flowers singer, who has been engaged to drummer Maxx Morando since December 2025, clearly had a lot to celebrate on the night, neighbour drama included.