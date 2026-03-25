Jimin expresses gratitude after U.S. show as BTS ARMY brave cold weather

Jimin expresses gratitude after show as BTS ARMY brave cold weather

Jimin from BTS expressed gratitude to fans who endured harsh weather for a New York rooftop show.

Hot on the heels of making their epic comeback with the much-awaited new album Arirang, RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J Hope, Suga and V put on their first U.S. show together in four years at Manhattan’s Pier 17 on Monday, March 23.

The performance was part of an invite-only event in collaboration between the band and Spotify called “Spotify x BTS: Swimside.”

Despite temperatures dropping into the 40s°F, making conditions uncomfortable, ARMY learned about the show’s location earlier in the day and queued up outside the venue hoping to snag a spot close to the stage.

In the end, 1,000 fans lucky enough to be invited braved the cold and rain and made their way to the Seaport to see their favourite K-pop group.

After the show, the following day Jimin issued a heartfelt message, thanking fans for showing up and supporting despite the less-than-stellar weather.

On Tuesday, March 24, he sent out a message via Hybe’s social platform Weverse, which read, “I thought I was too cold during yesterday’s concert, so I was worried,” acknowledging the low temperatures.

The 30-year-old was sure that fans were feeling cold too during the outdoor concert and apologised. He closed with a final word of gratitude to the fans, writing, “Thank you so much for waiting for us. Thank you ARMY.”

Nevertheless, the attendees enjoyed a Q&A hosted by Robert Pattinson's long time partner Suki Waterhouse and live performances of three new BTS songs.

The Bangtan Boys are set to commence a massive world tour next month, with 79 concerts planned across 34 regions.