Nicola Peltz shares Brooklyn Beckham's sweet note amid family feud buzz

The heartfelt message comes as the couple consider a tell-all docuseries on their lives

Nicola Peltz shared a beautiful insight into her husband Brooklyn's feelings in a post shared on Tuesday.

The son of Victoria and David Beckham, 27, told his wife, 31, to 'get her beauty rest' while he completed their morning chores.

It read: 'I didn't want to wake you but I fed the dogs gave them meds. I'll be back from the gym soon, get your beauty rest. I love you so so so much love Brooklyn xxxxxx.

As for other insights into the couple's life, they are reportedly in talks to film a tell-all Hulu docuseries about his cooking career and explosive family rift.

Nicola Peltz's official Instagram post

For the unversed, Brooklyn lives in the United States with his wife, and he has recently made it public that he does not wish to stay connected with his entire family, amid serious allegations.

He could now be set to lift the lid on the family feud, as it has been reported that he and wife Nicola have been offered a deal with US streamer Hulu for a docuseries.

However, the situation appears somewhat awkward, and his estranged parents, Victoria and David have also released their own series with Netflix.

Hulu is home to hit reality show The Kardashians and is owned by Disney. Nicola's father Nelson Peltz used to have a $1billion stake in the company which he sold in 2024 after a failed bid to join its board.

Brooklyn and Nicola are reportedly keen to tell their story on their own terms - as well as prove they're not being 'controlled' by her wealthy family.

'They'd be instantly propelled firmly into the big leagues and in direct competition with Netflix, which, of course, has its own Beckham ties having run authored documentaries by both of his parents,' a source told The Sun.

'Brooklyn and Nicola have been offered big money interviews before but turned them all down. When they do decide to speak, it will be on their own terms.

'They also want to make it clear they are not being controlled by the Peltz family and that they make their own decisions.'