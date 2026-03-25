‘Harry Potter' series tightens security after death threats against cast

Harry Potter is back on screen, and HBO isn’t taking any chances.

The network has confirmed “serious security” measures on the set of its upcoming television adaptation.

The decision came after actor Paapa Essiedu, cast as Severus Snape, revealed he has received death threats.

At the same time, HBO dropped the first official image of Dominic McLaughlin as the Boy Who Lived, giving fans a glimpse of Hogwarts.

It is pertinent to note that HBO’s highly anticipated Harry Potter series is still in production, but troubling headlines have already emerged.

Paapa Essiedu, the Ghanaian-English actor stepping into the role of Severus Snape, disclosed that he’s been targeted with violent online threats since his casting was announced.

“I’ve been told, ‘Quit, or I’ll murder you,’” Essiedu told The Times, adding that trolls have flooded his Instagram with disturbing messages.

Network CEO Casey Bloys acknowledged the situation in an interview with Variety.

He explained that the studio anticipated backlash given the franchise’s passionate fanbase.

“With all actors on any kind of big IP shows … it can get scary in places,” Bloys said. “We’ve got a serious security team, and we try to be as careful as we can.”

He added that cast members have received training on best practices for handling social media harassment.

Despite the controversy, HBO gave fans a reason to celebrate this week by releasing the first official look at the series.

The image shows newcomer Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, cloaked in Gryffindor red and gold, walking toward the Quidditch pitch at Hogwarts.

The post quickly racked up nearly a million likes on Instagram.

Set for a 2027 release, the series will star John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Bloys said he’s “thrilled” with what he’s seen so far, noting that the adaptation will allow more time to explore characters and storylines than the films ever could.