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Zendaya 'The Drama' embroiled in controversy before April release

‘The Drama’ is set hit theatres on April 3, 2026

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Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 25, 2026

Zendaya &apos;The Drama&apos; embroiled in controversy before April release

Zendaya’s upcoming A24 release The Drama is being marketed as a quirky wedding rom-com, but a shocking twist has already sparked outrage.

Early viewers were stunned by a dark twist in the film.

Zendaya’s character reveals to her fiancé that she once intended to carry out a high school shooting but backed out at the last moment.

Tom Mauser, whose son Daniel was among the victims of the Columbine massacre, told TMZ he was “disgusted” by the choice to use such a storyline in what’s promoted as a romantic comedy.

A longtime gun reform advocate, Mauser said he couldn’t believe filmmakers thought a school shooting subplot was appropriate for the genre.

“It’s awful,” he said, adding that the twist risks trivializing a tragedy that continues to devastate families.

Mauser also criticized Zendaya’s recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he felt she brushed off the seriousness of the plot while the host seemed more concerned about its impact.

He worried the film “humanizes” shooters and “normalizes” school violence, especially given Zendaya’s status as a beloved star.

Though, the movie does not depict any violence, and Zendaya’s character ultimately never goes through with the act.

Mauser emphasized he doesn’t condemn people who have struggled with violent thoughts but urged anyone in that position to seek professional help.

His issue, he said, is with turning such a sensitive subject into entertainment.

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