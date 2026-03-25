‘Heated Rivalry’ soundtrack gets collectible vinyl editions

The Heated Rivalry soundtrack is getting a physical release on CD and vinyl.

Fans will get their hands on the collectible edition of the hit Crave series’ music, arriving on July 10 via Milan Records. Pre-orders will be starting from March 26.

The release includes a two-disc CD featuring photos of stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, plus a mix of original score by Peter Peter, a bonus track of the unreleased One Soul, and songs from the series.

It includes both versions of All the Things She Said by t.A.T.u. and Harrison, mangetout by Wet Lag, I’ll Believe In Anything by Wolf Parade and more.

According to Billboard, both the CD and vinyl versions will include a foldout poster and liner notes from creator Jacob Tierney.

The vinyl will have two versions, with one set featuring colored vinyls themed to the Montreal Metros and Boston Raiders, and the second, Icy Inferno, pressed on a transparent clear vinyl with the center featuring Shane and Ilya’s jerseys and numbers.

In addition to the CD and vinyl copies, there will also be a digital download, featuring the same track list as the CD.