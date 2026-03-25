Kerry Katona set for Spain move with Paolo, says family 'not all on board'

Kerry's decision has left some of her children with 'mixed' feelings

Moving from one country to another is a big yet bold step.

Kerry Katona has made that decision, confirming she is moving to Spain in September with her boyfriend, Paolo Margaglione.

However, the star's children are reportedly upset by the news.

The 45-year-old previously said she was was quitting the UK for a sunnier climate with her ex fiancé, Ryan Mahoney.

However, the destiny had different plans, and Kerry has now confirmed she is moving to Europe with her new partner, Paolo.

Her decision has left some of her children with 'mixed' feelings.

Kerry explained: 'Paolo and I have decided we're moving to Spain in September and we've started looking at places.

'It's really exciting but I'm also nervous. I've told the kids and they've had mixed feelings. Heidi isn't happy, but our Molly said, 'Good for you, Queen, you do you.'

She continued to write in her New Magazine column: 'If the older kids want to move too they can. DJ is coming of course.

'It's a lot trying to juggle and make sure everyone's happy, but if I'm working I'm never in the house and if I'm at home I sit there by myself, so why not sit in the sun?'

Molly, 25, is Kerry's eldest child, who she shares with ex-husband Brian McFadden, along with Lily-Sue, 22.

She shares Heidi, 18, and 17-year-old Max with ex Mark Croft and Dylan-Jorge with the late George Kay.

While businessman Paolo is dad to two daughters, Milani and Nola, from a previous relationship.