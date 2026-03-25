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‘Project Hail Mary' breaks non-franchise box office record

‘Project Hail Mary’ changes the game for big-budget originals

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Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 25, 2026

‘Project Hail Mary&apos; breaks non-franchise box office record
‘Project Hail Mary’ breaks non-franchise box office record

For years, Hollywood has been stuck in sequel mode. But suddenly… audiences are swiping right on something new.

Enter Project Hail Mary – the rare big-budget original that just pulled off a very un-franchise like win. With an $80.5 million opening, it’s the biggest debut for a non-sequel since Oppenheimer. Not bad for a film that doesn’t have a ‘Part 2’ baked in.

Directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller and starring Ryan Gosling, the film was not exactly a gamble – but it still proves a point.

“They made a tremendous investment and it’s going to pay off,” Lord said. “How exciting to reward the people that took a shot.”

That “shot” is paying off across Hollywood. Originals like Sinners and KPop Demon Hunters are winning awards and audiences. Even Pixar’s Hoppers is quietly stacking numbers.

So what changed?

“People go to the movies to see a new experience,” Miller said. “They don’t go to see a thing they’ve already seen… Originality has value.”

Still, let’s not pretend franchises are packing their bags. Toy Story 5, Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three are waiting in their wings – and they will likely dominate.

But here’s the twist: originality is no longer the risky outsider. It’s becoming… good business.

As Pixar’s Pete Docter bluntly put it: “If we don’t continue to do originals, we’re going to run out of stuff.”

Hollywood, consider that your spoiler alert.

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