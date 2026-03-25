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Prince Harry, Meghan Montecito neighbours take decisive step: ‘not hate'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle neighbours forced into action amid couple’s fresh turmoil

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 25, 2026

Prince Harry, Meghan Montecito neighbours take decisive step: ‘not hate&apos;

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been suffering a slew of setbacks especially when it comes to their brand image, following the reports of their ‘Netflix fallout’.

While the Sussexes face turmoil on the business end of things, these is trouble surrounding them at home, as “exhausted” neighbours are forced to take action against the couple.

The couple had previously implied that their Montecito neighbours had been quite welcoming and supportive. But a source told Page Six that the Californians around the Sussexes over it.

“They are avoiding them,” one person in the area said. “No one wants to be seen with them.”

However the cold treatment was not triggered by the recent headlines about them but the fact they don’t want to be used.

“It’s not hate,” another source said. “It’s just a growing awareness that they’re takers with zero self-awareness. Everyone’s exhausted by them.”

Although, a source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex insisted to the outlet that the couple have “a great relationship with their neighbours and love their community”.

“They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as them for a family,” a spokesperson told Vogue at the time.

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