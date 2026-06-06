Kensington Palace shares update after Prince William skipped key event

King Charles and Princess Kate had made their first joint cancer-related engagement at St James’s Palace, but Prince William was not in sight.

It seemed off that the future king, who has been a major support during Kate’s health journey, was not beside Catherine, when Queen Camilla and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were also present.

A court circular had revealed that William had quietly left for Scotland that day to attend another key mission at the behest of the monarch. Kensington Palace has now shared an update on the engagement.

The Prince of Wales, who is Commodore-in-Chief of the Submarine Service, joined Royal Navy submariners and their families on Tuesday, June 2, to help mark the 125th anniversary of the Submarine Service in Scotland.

Kensington Palace shared highlights from his “insightful visit” where the future King toured the Vanguard-class submarine and to everyone who serves in the Submarine Service without discrimination.

William added that he was “proud” to hold this position with the service.

During the visit, he presented the trainees with their gold dolphins – the badge that signifies they have successfully completed training to become fully qualified Royal Navy submariners.

The delayed update on the engagement could be to avoid any clash of events. The palace reception for Cancer Research was an important and meaningful event for the royals and the Firm is understood to have kept the spotlight on the main event.

Similarly, it also gives proper attention to William's duty, which got its fair share of attention.