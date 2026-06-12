SpaceX IPO live: SPCX ticker, $135 price, how to buy shares

SpaceX officially debuts on the Nasdaq exchange today marking the largest initial public offering (IPO) ever.

The SpaceX goes live under the ticker symbol SPCX, pricing its shares at $135 each.

With this IPO, Elon Musk’s personal fortune crossed the $1 trillion threshold, making him the world’s first trillionaire.

What time does SpaceX go public?

While the market opened at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time, SpaceX’s first trade is expected to occur in the mid-to-late morning or early afternoon, after institutional banks coordinate buy and sell orders. Trading will cease at 4:00 p.m. ET alongside the rest of the market.

How to buy SpaceX stock

Since SpaceX is now publicly traded, anyone can purchase shares via a brokerage account. Here are the simplest ways to buy SpaceX stock:

Buy directly on public exchanges

Interested individuals can use apps such as Fidelity, Robinhood, Charles Schwab, or SoFi to search for the ticker SPCX simply. With a marker order, the individual can buy shares immediately at the current price, while via a limit order, individuals can set a maximum price they’re willing to pay.

Participate in IPO allocations

Some retail investors registered for pre-market allocations via platforms like Fidelity’s IPO calendar. But demand is exceptionally high, making only a fraction of the shares accessible, or even none at all.

Get indirect exposure through index funds

SpaceX got fast-tracked into the Nasdaq-100 list in a rush. Anyone with any mutual fund or ETF linked to the index will have to purchase SpaceX stocks, thereby getting a piece of the company without buying actual stocks.

What to watch

The first indicators and order books build start at 9:50 a.m. ET. Interested buyers can monitor real-time pricing updates throughout the day via live coverage.

Before making a trade, always evaluate investment goals as individual stock purchases carry financial risk, and purchasing stocks at an IPO launch can result in sharp price swings.