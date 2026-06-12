How to setup WhatsApp multi-account feature on iPhone in new update? 

Published June 12, 2026
WhatsApp has finally expanded its multi-account support for iPhone users after years of delay.
This new feature enables users to manage two separate accounts within the same app.
The highly anticipated feature started beta testing last November and is now available for the standard App Store version of WhatsApp.
To activate the feature, follow these simple steps:
The new rollout is phased. Not all users can access the feature immediately. However, the company reports that all iPhone users can access the feature in approximately seven months.