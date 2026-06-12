Who scored ‘secret hat-trick' in Three Lions' last friendly before World Cup run?

Published June 12, 2026
The Three Lions have ended their warm-up matches with the last one played behind closed doors against Miami United FC.
The match was played at West Palm Beach, Florida, where Thomas Tuchel’s side is getting ready for a World Cup run.
Ivan Toney has reportedly scored a hat-trick, including a stunning goal from range.
Three Lions played their last official friendly against a local side Miami United FC on Thursday, June 11, and won by 6-0.
Tuchel’s team will fly to Kansas City, their home base for the FIFA World Cup 2026.
As per media reports, the match was not played with FIFA rules on ground, a typical 90-minute game.
However, the match didn’t feature key players as Captain Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham were sidelined.
The striker Toney netted a long-range strike as part of his hat-trick.
Kobbie Henderson also scored a goal, along with 17-year-old Rio Ngumoha and Ethan Nwaneri.
Three Lions open their World Cup run on June 17 against Croatia at the Dallas Stadium in Texas.
Tuchel's 26-man squad is placed in Group L; following the opening match, they play against Ghana on June 23 before taking on Panama on June 27 in their last group match.