Why Khloe Kardashian, Lamar Odom's on-camera reunion backfired?

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom met after a decade but could not reconnect

Khloe Kardashian and her ex-husband Lamar Odom faced each other after a decade during The Kardashians 2025 season, but their reunion didn’t go as well.

The 46-year-old athlete shared his perspective on the reunion in a new interview while promoting his upcoming documentary, Untold: The Death and Life of Lamar Odom, which will premiere on March 31.

Speaking about his reunion with ex-wife after their divorce in 2016, Odom told Page Six, “To me, it really didn’t go well. I felt like I was under attack. But, I can’t invalidate her pain and what I put it her through. She was there when I couldn’t hold my bowels,” referring to his near-fatal overdose amid their divorce proceedings in 2015.

The NBA star has remained grateful to Kardashian for that period of his life, as he noted, “She always tried to do her best, when it came to taking care of me. I know it could be a lot, especially when I was recovering from the incident.”

During the reunion episode, the Good American founder admitted that she wanted to get closure from her past relationship.

Although Odom was nervous at the time, they had a brief meeting, but the upcoming documentary dives deeper into their split, divorce, and the dynamic after the overdose incident.

Kardashian herself appears in the project and shares her narrative about dealing with the drug addiction of a loved one.