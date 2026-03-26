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Cillian Murphy comments on Taylor Swift's role in 'Peaky Blinders'

Cillian Murphy and Taylor Swift marked their first collaboration on 'Opalite' music video

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 26, 2026

Cillian Murphy comments on Taylor Swift&apos;s role in &apos;Peaky Blinders&apos;
Cillian Murphy and Taylor Swift marked their first collaboration on 'Opalite' music video

Cillian Murphy has entered Taylor Swift's universe after starring in the Opalite music video, and the pop superstar could also return the favour through his recently released Peaky Blinders movie.

In a recent interview, the Irish actor, 49, was asked if he thought "Taylor would make it onto Tommy’s playlist at all?” referring to his Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man movie.

Murphy replied, “Perhaps, yeah, you never know! She can kinda do anything!” with his costar Tim Roth adding, “Yeah, he’s a bit of a Swiftie.” 

Swifties flocked to the comments and gushed over the heartwarming interaction about the Eras Tour performer.

Many also slammed the longstanding rumours about the Steve actor not liking the Grammy winner, which proved to be untrue after they costarred in her music video together. 

The Peaky Blinders movie which follows the characters from the show in their future, was released on March 20.

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