Niall Horan opens up about ongoing health struggles

Niall Horan song ‘End Of An Era’ pays tribute to late bandmate Liam Payne

Niall Horan revealed he is facing worsening health issues that leave him fearful of needing a hip replacement in the near future.

The former One Direction star underwent reconstructive knee surgery back in 2014, but says his joints are now “going,” sparking concerns about his long-term mobility.

“My knees are f***ed. The hips are going now too. I think I was just genetically f***ed from the day I was born,” Horan admitted on The Zach Sang Show.

The singer explained that joint problems run in his family.

He shared his father has already undergone multiple replacements.

“My dad is 66 this year. He’s just had a knee replacement. He’s had a hip done 18 months ago. He’s getting another hip done now.”

Despite the health challenges, the 32-year-old has continued to pour himself into music.

He revealed that his girlfriend Amelia Woolley served as a “muse” for several tracks on his new album Dinner Party.

He also shared his song End Of An Era pays tribute to late bandmate Liam Payne, who passed away in 2024.

Reflecting on Payne’s death, Horan recalled the shock and grief that followed, “Someone so young, you’re not expecting to hear that they’ve passed, especially someone that you’ve just seen. I just went back from shock to sadness to anger.”