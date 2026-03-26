Netflix to replace Harry, Meghan with William, Kate: ‘already happening'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who once marked their territory in he US with their lucrative contract with Netflix, could possibly be watching themselves be replaced by their rivals.

The Sussexes have not had a great relationship with the royal family following their exit in 2020, with Prince William and Kate especially irked by their antics.

Harry and Meghan appeared to be relying on the streaming giant to sustain their lavish lifestyle, but ever since the fallout, the company is hoping to start anew.

Reports have suggested that the company is “exhausted” by the Harry and Meghan’s same narrative and their relationship is not the same anymore. Representatives of Netflix have denied that there are any grievances between the two parties.

However, sources have suggested that Netflix is eyeing to rope in the Prince and Princess of Wales and they have quietly begun talks via their teams.

“Backchannel conversations are already happening — this is a live play, not a fantasy,” insiders told Rob Shuter.

“They want to erase the chaos and replace it with credibility — and William and Kate are the crown jewels.”

There is no contract signed so far since it is still “very early” but “very real” and the streamer is “aggressively” pursuing the idea.

William is big on his Earthshot Prize Award and his environment-related campaigns and Kate is advocating for Nature via her short series and her early childhood campaigns.

All of this is meaningful content with association to real royalty, something the company is looking for.

“This isn’t about building something new — it’s about plugging into a royal brand that already works and is beloved.”

The source added, “They got burned once — they will not get burned again.”

The matter is “delicate” for Netflix but it will “reset everything” if the deal comes through.