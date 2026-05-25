 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan's secret home near Beckham estate: Details inside

Meghan and Harry lived in several UK properties before their relocation to the US
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 25, 2026

Prince Harry, Meghan&apos;s secret home near Beckham estate: Details inside
Prince Harry, Meghan's secret home near Beckham estate: Details inside

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are said to be planning to return to the UK to repair their fractured relationship with the Britons, had a secret home in the UK. 

As per reports, King Charles youngest son Harry had a home in the Cotswolds in the first years of their marriage. The couple reportedly signing a two-year lease on the property shortly before getting married.

The four-bedroom farmhouse, known as Westfield Large, was worth £2.5 million in 2018. It was located near Soho House and the Beckham family's estate.

The couple were allegedly forced to leave their beloved country home in 2019 after leaked photographs of the property "put the pair’s safety at risk."

The Sussexes actually lived in several UK properties before their relocation to the US after stepping down as senior working royals in 2020.

The royal couple is reported to have stayed at the property while renovations at their official home, Frogmore Cottage, were being carried out.

The couple reportedly loved to host their A-list friends including George and Amal Clooney, Serena Williams, and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas "in complete solitude".

Before their exit from the UK, Meghan and Harry was living in Frogmore Cottage, a Grade II listed home in Windsor Great Park that was gifted to them as a wedding present from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

It emerges amid reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are eager to make amends with their royal relatives.

A source close to teh couple, revealed: "They are on the same page about supporting the monarchy during crisis, hoping to win backing for Harry’s 2027 Invictus Games event in Birmingham."

Palace shares delightful update from King as royals gather for key event
Palace shares delightful update from King as royals gather for key event
Meghan Markle's nightmare exposed amid renewed security fears
Meghan Markle's nightmare exposed amid renewed security fears
Sarah Ferguson returns to sympathise with Andrew: 'Fergie makes contact' video
Sarah Ferguson returns to sympathise with Andrew: 'Fergie makes contact'
Duchess Sophie daughter Lady Louise quietly steps into new royal position
Duchess Sophie daughter Lady Louise quietly steps into new royal position
King Charles orders new safety measures after shocking incident
King Charles orders new safety measures after shocking incident
Prince Edward makes important appeal as Palace delivers big news video
Prince Edward makes important appeal as Palace delivers big news
Beatrice, Eugenie risk losing royal homes as Britons build pressure video
Beatrice, Eugenie risk losing royal homes as Britons build pressure
Meghan Markle pays 'respect' to Prince Harry family as UK return on cards video
Meghan Markle pays 'respect' to Prince Harry family as UK return on cards