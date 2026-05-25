Prince Harry, Meghan's secret home near Beckham estate: Details inside

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are said to be planning to return to the UK to repair their fractured relationship with the Britons, had a secret home in the UK.

As per reports, King Charles youngest son Harry had a home in the Cotswolds in the first years of their marriage. The couple reportedly signing a two-year lease on the property shortly before getting married.

The four-bedroom farmhouse, known as Westfield Large, was worth £2.5 million in 2018. It was located near Soho House and the Beckham family's estate.

The couple were allegedly forced to leave their beloved country home in 2019 after leaked photographs of the property "put the pair’s safety at risk."

The Sussexes actually lived in several UK properties before their relocation to the US after stepping down as senior working royals in 2020.

The royal couple is reported to have stayed at the property while renovations at their official home, Frogmore Cottage, were being carried out.

The couple reportedly loved to host their A-list friends including George and Amal Clooney, Serena Williams, and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas "in complete solitude".

Before their exit from the UK, Meghan and Harry was living in Frogmore Cottage, a Grade II listed home in Windsor Great Park that was gifted to them as a wedding present from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

It emerges amid reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are eager to make amends with their royal relatives.

A source close to teh couple, revealed: "They are on the same page about supporting the monarchy during crisis, hoping to win backing for Harry’s 2027 Invictus Games event in Birmingham."