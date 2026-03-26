‘Harry Potter’ reboot: Fans are crying, arguing and obsessed

March 26, 2026
The magic is back – but so is the chaos.
HBO finally dropped its first teaser for the new Harry Potter adaptation, and within minutes, the internet did what it does best: spiral into emotional, nostalgic, and slightly unhinged debate.
The two-minute glimpse introduces a fresh cast – from Dominic McLaughlin’s Harry to John Lithgow as Dumbledore – while promising a deeper, more book-faithful take on J.K. Rowling’s world.
For many fans, it hit hard.
“I’ve already cried 3 times watching this Harry Potter trailer,” one viewer wrote on Reddit.
Another admitted, “I cried like a child when I saw the trailer…” while someone else summed up the vibe: “What a cute trailer, help.”
A big win? The details. From 90s nostalgia to book-only moments, longtime readers are thrilled:
— “This is what i have always wanted. The books fleshed out in TV series.”
— “So many iconic moments… Gahhh it looks go good!”
But not everyone’s boarding the Hogwarts Express just yet.
Some fans say it feels… familiar. Too familiar.
— “It looks well made… but it also just looks like the movies… what’s the point?”
Others could not get past the missing magic touch – specifically the absence of John William’s legendary score.
— “I have a nagging feeling it will all still feel wrong without John Williams’ music.”
Then there’s the bigger conversation: casting debates, concerns about a “TV feel,” and renewed criticism of Rowling herself.
Bottom line? The trailer didn’t just revive Harry Potter – it revived the fandom discourse.
And with a Christmas 2026 release looming, this is only the beginning.