Rosalía’s Milan concert takes shocking turn due to this reason

It’s not the kind of encore anyone expected.

Rosalía shocked fans in Milan on Wednesday night when she abruptly cut her Lux Tour short – and the reason was as serious as it gets.

Midway through the performance at the Unipol Forum, the singer came out to address the crowd directly, visibly struggling but still trying to power through.

“I tried to do this show from the very beginning even though I’ve been sick,” she told fans in clips that quickly flooded social media.

What followed was a brutally honest moment rarely seen on stage.

“I’ve had, like, really severe food poisoning and I tried to push through until the end, but I’m feeling extremely unwell. I’ve been throwing up backstage, and I really want to give the best show, and I’m basically on the floor trying my best.”

Despise her determination, it became clear she had hit a wall.

“I’m extremely sick, and I’m really trying… but if we have to stop, we might have to if I physically can’t continue. I’m in pain.”

Moments later, the decision was made.

“I’ve tried by all means to continue the show until the end, but I’m really unwell and I can’t do it.”