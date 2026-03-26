King Charles hopes for peace in new message as US tour hangs in balance

King Charles extended warm wishes to a member country of the Commonwealth amid talks surrounding his US tour.

According to Bangladesh's news outlets, the monarch sent a personal message to join Bangladeshis celebrating their Independence Day.

From praying for peace to praising the country's efforts in climate action, the King conveyed his good wishes.

He penned, "It is with sincere appreciation that I reflect upon the enduring partnership between our nations, rooted in the shared values and mutual respect that define our Commonwealth."

The King also talked about the importance of unity, especially in times of political unrest across the world.

Moreover, he added, "Our collaboration on climate action remains an essential feature of our relationship..."

"...I greatly value Bangladesh’s determined leadership in building resilience and advancing sustainable development as, together, we work to safeguard our environment and secure a more sustainable, prosperous future for generations to come," the monarch stated.

Prince William's father hopes for peace, prosperity, and progress for the people of Bangladesh.

Notably, the King's new statement came at a time when Britons are demanding to cancel his much-awaited US tour after Trump called out the UK for not providing bases during the conflict.