 
Geo News

King Charles hopes for peace in new message as US tour hangs in balance

King Charles sends message to Commonwealth country in times of crisis

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 26, 2026

King Charles hopes for peace in new message as US tour hangs in balance
King Charles hopes for peace in new message as US tour hangs in balance

King Charles extended warm wishes to a member country of the Commonwealth amid talks surrounding his US tour.

According to Bangladesh's news outlets, the monarch sent a personal message to join Bangladeshis celebrating their Independence Day.

From praying for peace to praising the country's efforts in climate action, the King conveyed his good wishes.

He penned, "It is with sincere appreciation that I reflect upon the enduring partnership between our nations, rooted in the shared values and mutual respect that define our Commonwealth."

The King also talked about the importance of unity, especially in times of political unrest across the world.

Moreover, he added, "Our collaboration on climate action remains an essential feature of our relationship..."

"...I greatly value Bangladesh’s determined leadership in building resilience and advancing sustainable development as, together, we work to safeguard our environment and secure a more sustainable, prosperous future for generations to come," the monarch stated.

Prince William's father hopes for peace, prosperity, and progress for the people of Bangladesh.

Notably, the King's new statement came at a time when Britons are demanding to cancel his much-awaited US tour after Trump called out the UK for not providing bases during the conflict.

Princess Kate honours Prince William as couple ‘ready' to rule monarchy
Princess Kate honours Prince William as couple ‘ready' to rule monarchy
Sarah Ferguson awaits big decision about last royal connection
Sarah Ferguson awaits big decision about last royal connection
Andrew's bombshell comment about Meghan Markle: Harry's reaction
Andrew's bombshell comment about Meghan Markle: Harry's reaction
Netflix to replace Harry, Meghan with William, Kate: ‘already happening'
Netflix to replace Harry, Meghan with William, Kate: ‘already happening'
Duchess Sophie performs key role on King's behalf in Palace meeting
Duchess Sophie performs key role on King's behalf in Palace meeting
'Proud' King Charles publicly supports Camilla: 'Stern message for Harry'
'Proud' King Charles publicly supports Camilla: 'Stern message for Harry'
Edoardo's money troubles come to light as Beatrice faces big challenge
Edoardo's money troubles come to light as Beatrice faces big challenge
Palace shares historic moment as William, Kate begin new chapter of reign
Palace shares historic moment as William, Kate begin new chapter of reign