 
Geo News

Meghan Markle receives special honour in Geneva after key meeting

Duchess of Sussex sits with political figure for an important conversation
By
Areeba Khan
|

Published May 18, 2026

Meghan Markle receives special honour in Geneva after key meeting
Meghan Markle receives special honour in Geneva after key meeting

Meghan Markle made it clear to her critics and trolls that her efforts to create a safe digital space for children are serious, and her important meeting in Geneva proved this.

The Duchess of Sussex not only delivered a speech at the Lost Screen Memorial installation ceremony in Geneva's Place des Nations but also held a meeting with a political figure.

Meghan was pictured in conversation with Brazil's Health Minister, Alexandre Padilha, during her visit to Switzerland ahead of the 79th World Health Assembly.

As per the Duchess's fan page, they discussed the Brazilian government's measures on how to control violence against children in the online world.

Not only that, World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also honoured Meghan for her humanitarian efforts.

On his X account, Dr Tedros released a photo in which he was seen presenting a WHO field vest to Archie and Lilibet's mother.

He wrote, "Delighted to present Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, with a @WHO field vest as a gesture of my regard for her commitment to promoting and protecting people’s health."

King Charles, Prince Harry reignite hope for reunion with secret deal
King Charles, Prince Harry reignite hope for reunion with secret deal
Meghan Markle heartfelt moment steals spotlight from crowd criticism
Meghan Markle heartfelt moment steals spotlight from crowd criticism
Royal family drops photos as princess breaks cover with breathing device
Royal family drops photos as princess breaks cover with breathing device
Prince Harry takes backseat as Meghan Markle turns tables in her favour video
Prince Harry takes backseat as Meghan Markle turns tables in her favour
Prince William makes bold choice as he parts ways with King Charles plan
Prince William makes bold choice as he parts ways with King Charles plan
Sarah Ferguson's shock decision about Beatrice laid bare
Sarah Ferguson's shock decision about Beatrice laid bare
Zara Tindall's husband Mike shares upsetting update in emotional confession video
Zara Tindall's husband Mike shares upsetting update in emotional confession
Meghan Markle issues first statement after Princess Kate 'comparison'
Meghan Markle issues first statement after Princess Kate 'comparison'